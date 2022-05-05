Bandits, armed with axe, gun, rob West Demerara family

Last Updated on Thursday, 5 May 2022, 21:33 by Denis Chabrol

Three persons at La Grange, West Bank Demerara say they were robbed Wednesday evening of GY$548,000 worth of valuables and cash.

The armed robbery occurred at 84 Independence Street.

Those robbed at gunpoint are 40-year old Kumarie Persaud, 21-year old Randy Persaud, and 18-year old Radiya Persaud.

Police were told that one of the robbers was armed with a handgun and the other with an axe.

The victims reported that they were at home when the two men went into their yard and confronted 40-year old Wazir Persaud who is a butcher at La Grange.

Investigators were informed that he was held at gunpoint by the suspect armed with the gun, who directed him into the house.

The two suspects, according to police, then confronted the other victims in the house and demanded that they hand over their valuables.

The victims reportedly said the bandits then forced them into a bedroom and relieved them of the articles before escaping on foot.

Police said

** Kumarie Persaud was robbed of:

• A pair of gold bangles valued $200,000

• One iPhone XR with sim card valued $140,000

• One black Guess shoulder bag valued $13,000 containing one black Purse valued $5000, two Guyanese National ID cards in favour of Wazir Persaud and Kumari Persaud along with other documents (receipts, bills) and $20,000 cash (Guyana Currency).

was robbed of:

* Randy Persaud, Male East Indian, age 21 years, a vendor of Lot 84 Independence Street, La Grange, West Bank Demerara, to wit:

• One Samsung S6 Edge without sim card valued $65,000

• Twenty-five Thousand dollars ($25,000) cash

was robbed of:

* Radiya Persaud, Female East Indian, age 18 years, Human Resource Manager at Puran Brothers and residing at Lot 84 Independence Street, La Grange, West Bank Demerara, to wit:

• One Gold ring valued $15,000

• One iPhone 6 cellular phone without sim card valued $45,000

• One Samsung Galaxy Cellular phone with sim card valued $25,000