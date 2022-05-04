Brazil’s President to visit Guyana on Friday

Last Updated on Wednesday, 4 May 2022, 6:54 by Denis Chabrol

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro is due to visit Guyana on Friday, almost two months after he had cancelled initial plans to do so because his mother had died, the Foreign Ministry indicated late Tuesday.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Elisabeth Harper confirmed the May 6 visit.

The earlier indication came in a media accreditation advisory through the government’s Department of Public Information.

Mr. Bolsonaro, known for his far right policies and preference to remove standing forests from Indigenous Indian reservations, is likely to lose to former leftist President Luis Inacio Lula Da Silva, according to recent opinion polls.

Back in January, Guyana’s President Dr Irfaan Ali had listed energy, food security, telecommunication, infrastructure integration and trade that he would like to discuss with his Brazilian counterpart. President Ali had also wanted to discuss the possibility of Brazil assisting with the development of Guyana’s bauxite and increasing the quota for rice exports under a partial scope agreement.