Robber, others storm victim’s house, open fire after police report

Last Updated on Saturday, 23 April 2022, 17:49 by Denis Chabrol

A prime suspect in an armed robbery of a vendor in Sophia, Greater Georgetown and seven other men stormed the home of the victim several hours after he reported the incident to police, investigators said Saturday.

Twenty-seven year old Glenroy Griffith of ‘B’ Field, Sophia told police that at about 4:30 Friday afternoon, he and several other persons were liming opposite the Health Centre when a known man, named Peter, and another man arrived. Griffith alleged that he was robbed of one 16 penny-weight gold chain valued GY$176,000.

“Peter reportedly dealt him a slap across the face and drew a handgun at him, while simultaneously snatching off the gold chain from around his (Griffith’s) neck. The suspect and the other man then ran away from the scene and make good their escape,” police said.

That law enforcement agency said that contrary to a request by police to await a vehicle to visit the scene, he left. Griffith reported that at about 10 PM Friday night, he was on his verandah when he saw Peter, Peter’s brother and six other men arrived in front of his house and one of them fired several shots.

“One of the men who was approaching reportedly drew a handgun and fired several shots in Griffith’s direction, but the victim managed to flee the scene and scaled his neighbour’s fence where he took cover. One of the suspects then left with Griffith’s motorcycle # CL 5439 which was parked on the road in front the house, while the others ran off and escaped in an unknown direction,” police said.

Griffith valued his motorcycle at GY$212,000

Police said they went to a house in ‘A’ Field, Sophia where they arrested Peter’s brother but they have so far been unable to locate the other suspects.