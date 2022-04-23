Duo arrested for robbing owner of Riddim Flow Chill Spot

Last Updated on Saturday, 23 April 2022, 18:18 by Denis Chabrol

Police have arrested two of three men who allegedly robbed a businessman of 12 gold chains worth GY$1.5 million on Friday night, that law enforcement agency said Saturday.

Commander for Regional Division #3, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Siwnarine said 30-year old Ren Persaud of Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara was robbed three identifiable males, two of whom were armed with small handguns.

Persaud said the the men reportedly discharged two rounds in the air, before making good their escape in a waiting white Toyota Fielder motor car with registration number PZZ3371. Acting on information received, the ranks went to Barber Shop Street, Crane where they found the motorcar abandoned on the road.

Persaud said he was robbed at his Riddim Flow Chill Spot, Crane Housing Scheme at about 8:30 Friday night.

Police said they have since arrested a 22-year-old man, who is a taxi driver of West Ruimveldt and a 37-year-old man of D’Urban Street. The two suspects in custody are slated to appear in court early next week.

Enquiries disclosed that operates Riddim Flow Chill Spot located at Crane, West Coast Demerara on the lower flat of his dwelling place.

He said he was playing pools at his shop when he was approached by the three suspects who held up the victim and relieved him of the gold chains mentioned above.