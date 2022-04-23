Air Services Limited’s plane engine burns on landing, no one injured

Last Updated on Saturday, 23 April 2022, 11:42 by Denis Chabrol

Air Services Limited (ASL) said its Cessna Caravan 8RGAS suffered an engine fire upon shutdown at ASL ramp Ogle after returning from a Mathew’s Ridge flight Saturday morning at about 10:30.

“The company’s emergency response team contained the fire and secured the aircraft.

The pilot and 3 passengers safely exited the aircraft unharmed,” the domestic carrier said

Guyana Civil Aviation Authority along with the Guyana Fire Service is currently conducting an investigations.

from Capt. Emil Jahan – Accountable Manager