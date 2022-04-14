Woman charged with attempted murder of 4-year old girl

Last Updated on Thursday, 14 April 2022, 23:43 by Denis Chabrol

A woman, who allegedly stabbed a 4-year old child, has been charged with attempted murder.

Police say that 29-year old Padmini Dwarka of 185 Timehri Cemetery Road, East Bank Demerara was granted $150,000 bail.

She is accused of stabbing four-year old Zahara Lewis of Lot 185 Timehri Cemetery Road

Ms. Dwarka was not required to plead to the charge when it was read to her by Magistrate Judy Latchman .

Dwarka has to return to court on May 17.