Trio charged with armed robbery of contractor

Last Updated on Thursday, 14 April 2022, 23:48 by Denis Chabrol

Three persons were Thursday charged with an armed robbery they allegedly committed on a contractor during an invasion of his home earlier this month, police said.

They were jointly charged with the offence allegedly committed on Alex Aldridge on April 6 at 23 Goedverwagting Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara.

They were refused bail and ordered to return to court on May 16, 2022.

Those charged with robbery under arms are 30-year old Adrian Fernandes,a labourer of South Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara, 30-year old Gladwin McDonald, a labourer of Goedverwagting Squatting Area, 23-year old Emanuel Payne of Goedverwgating Housing Scheme.

Aldridge said the men stole four gold rings valued $150,000, one silver chain valued $80,000 and $5, 000 in cash.

Aldrige was shot to his leg while resisting the bandits who had invaded his home.

Police say the men were arrested after investigators reviewed video footage and sought legal advice.