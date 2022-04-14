South Ruimveldt drainage problems to be fixed- President Ali

Last Updated on Thursday, 14 April 2022, 21:46 by Denis Chabrol

President Irfaan Ali on Thursday announced that the perennial flooding in South Ruimveldt whenever there is heavy rainfall would be addressed in the coming months.

“The drainage of this South Ruimveldt area is one of the most important pieces of infrastructure that has to be addressed,” he said to applause by attendees.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Mandela Avenue to Eccles four-lane highway, he said community consultations would begin shortly. “Very soon, the full engineering team will be in South Georgetown to do the full consultation with you so that the people in this community will be part of this decision-making,” he said.

Dr. Ali promised that the poor drainage that has been plaguing the thousands of residents there would be addressed by 2025.

Extremely heavy rainfall even within a short duration leaves many streets and lower flats inundated with several inches of water. The main artery, Aubrey Barker Street, is also very difficult to traverse during floods.

The President’s announcement of efforts to fix the drainage problem in South Ruimveldt coincides with his plan to build a network of highways from the East Coast to East Bank Demerara and elsewhere.