GTT backs latest problem-solving software coding competition

Last Updated on Thursday, 24 March 2022, 8:51 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) said it has teamed up with the Guyana government to support this year’s hackathon styled the 2022 “Innovation Challenge” whose aim is to find technology solutions to some of the country’s problems.

The telecommunications company said it has partnered with the Office of the Prime Minister’s Industry and Innovation Unit for the launch of this year’s Innovation Challenge.

A GTT official told News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM/ Demerara Waves Online News that the company would be providing GY$2.2 million for prizes and promotions, with GY$1.2 million in actual cash and the rest in promos.

Themed “Transitioning Through Innovation”, this year’s challenge will see several development teams in a 3-day coding sprint to provide an original, innovative solution related to a local social issue.

The competition commences on March 25 at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) and will see five teams participating.

GTT’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Damian Blackburn, explained that over the last year, the technology company has repositioned itself as a massive innovator, enabling the team to provide new digital solutions for customers and businesses.

“We [look forward to] working with some of the teams that participate in the event to bring their dreams to life, [even] long after the event has passed,” the CEO was quoted as saying in a company statement.

“I believe through innovations, bringing new systems, new solutions to people in a digitally way… it is going to strengthen our communities around us. More importantly, we also promise to innovate for all in our country,”

The exclusive sponsorship of this event is in keeping with two of GTT’s customer promises- to strengthen our community and to innovate for all in our country, GTT said.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips noted that that event would accelerate the evolution of our economy, and that Governments must utilize more innovation. The Prime Minister further iterated that this challenge aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 9, which speaks to the development of industry and innovation for development.

“ “Guyana intends to learn from the posture of developed nations and plans to champion the use of ICT to strengthen our position in the global economy while enhancing a thriving ICT sector that can support national development from both social and economic standpoints,” he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office.

Shahrukh Hussain, Director of Industry and Innovation Unit remarked that competitions like these can challenge Guyana’s programmers to transform our society and economy.