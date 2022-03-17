Customs Enforcement Officer on alleged shooting of horse cart operators granted bail

Last Updated on Thursday, 17 March 2022, 21:38 by Denis Chabrol

A Customs Enforcement Officer , who is implicated in the shooting injury of two horse cart operators in a vacant land next to his home, on Thursday pleaded not guilty and was granted a total of GY$200,000 bail. The case was postponed to March 20th, 2022 for statements.

Police said Sparendaam Magistrate R. Liverpool arraigned 49-year old David Ali on two counts of discharging a loaded firearm.

Ali, of Lot 31 Kersaint Park, La Bonne Intention (LBI), East Coast Demerara was arrested on March 13th, 2022 by and charged on March 16th, 2022 with two counts of discharging a loaded firearm with intent committed on Anil Persaud and Reygon Gonzales, on March 13th, 2022 at Kersaint Park, LBI.

The Guyana Revenue Authority says it has since launched an internal investigation and has suggested that Ali should not have been in possession of the 9 MM handgun but instead it should have been lodged with the nearest police station.

The Police Force had earlier stated that Mr. Ali had confessed to firing the gun in the air and then in the direction of the men. Both were admitted to hospital.