Businessman held with $millions, smuggled liquor, ganja- police

Last Updated on Thursday, 17 March 2022, 12:50 by Denis Chabrol

A city businessman is among four persons arrested in connection with the alleged discovery of an estimated GY$19.8 million in local and foreign currencies, a large quantity of smuggled liquor and two kilogrammes of marijuana at his Georgetown home, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said the cash, marijuana and un-customed liquor were seized from his house on East Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown.

Police said they also seized three Digital Video Recorders (DVRs) from another house that is owned by the 30-year old businessman at Providence, East Bank Demerara.

Those arrested during the raid on Wednesday afternoon are his wife, mother-in-law and his mother-in-law’s 18-year old cousin,

Police said their search of his bedroom of the businessman yielded GY$2,508,370.00; US$75,697.00; SR$4,664.00; Euros 6,145.00; BDS$19.00; CDN$40.00; TT$171.00; 100 Venezuelan Bolivars 100.00 and BZ$100.00

In a “locked and secured room” on the bottom flat, police said they found a quantity of un-customed liquor 24 bottles Double Black, 16 bottles Johnny Walker Black, 11 bottles Jack Daniels Whisky, 2 bottles Merry Irish Cream Liquor

– 16 cases Budweiser Beer (24 bottles each); 1 case Red Bull Energy Drink (24 tins) and 47 boxes disposal latex gloves (100 each)

Police said they also found a 2.030 kilogrammes of marijuana in a small blue and white cooler with the businessman’s logo on top of a cupboard.

The contraband, narcotic, cash and other items were lodged with the custodian of the Property Room.