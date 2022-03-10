Regulating electric cycles, scooters being discussed

Last Updated on Thursday, 10 March 2022, 15:27 by Denis Chabrol

Police Commissioner Nigel Hoppie on Thursday said talks have started between the force and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) on licensing electric cycles and scooters.

He told the opening of the 2022 Annual Police Officers’ Conference that the police force has “engaged” the GRA “towards implementation of rules governing their use.”

Mr. Hoppie later told reporters that among the concerns is the usage of those vehicles by persons of all ages. “We have seen where persons using these bikes, there is no age limit and that is one of things with persons using them currently so we are in discussion to ensure those things are regularised,” he said.

The Police Commissioner said the discussions between the Guyana Police Force and the GRA would determine whether the legislation governing vehicles has to be amended. He explained that there was no need for helmets for riders of 44 CC and lower motorcycles.

He said the talks between the civilian law enforcement agency and the GRA is expected to yield whether the electric vehicles could be covered under the Motor Vehicles Act.