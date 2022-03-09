Trio arrested after guns found in Festival City house- police

Last Updated on Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 21:10 by Denis Chabrol

Three men were arrested late Wednesday afternoon at a house on Unity Street, Festival City, Georgetown after two guns and ammunition were found, police said.

Investigators said the guns were unlicensed.

One of the men tried to escape but was “pursued and apprehended”. The Guyana Police Force said a search ofthe property unearthed one 9MM Glock pistol along with three matching rounds of ammunition, stashed in a chair and one .32 Sterling pistol without magazine was found wrapped in a grey jeans on the bed.

“None of the men could produce a licence or explanation for the weapons and were arrested and placed in custody at East La Penitence Police Station pending investigation,” police said.