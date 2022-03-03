La Penitence man arrested with $2.6 million worth of cocaine- CANU

Last Updated on Thursday, 3 March 2022, 23:47 by Denis Chabrol

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said a 45-year old man of North East La Penitence was arrested Wednesday during an operation on West Coast Demerara and East Bank Essequibo,

In custody is Ian Griffith because, according to the anti-drug agency, he had 2.330 kilogrammes of cocaine in his possession,

The agency said he was nabbed during an operation between Ruby, East Bank Essequibo and Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara.

Investigations are continuing.