Guyana unites against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Last Updated on Thursday, 24 February 2022, 15:31 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana government and the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) on Thursday united in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The Government of Guyana condemns the violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by Russia.

We call for an immediate cessation of Military action,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The government added that it was in consultation with its International partners and would issue a full statement before the end of the day.

And the PNCR, the major party in the opposition coalition A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change, also called for the withdrawal of troops. “Having carefully considered these facts, and even taking into consideration that our Party is prepared to have relations with all political parties and states, it must condemn the violation of the territorial integrity of the Ukraine, the principle of the sanctity of contracts and that of internationally recognized borders,” the PNCR said.

Guyana has unresolved border claims with neighbouring Venezuela and Suriname.

That party noted that even at this juncture there is room for diplomatic efforts by powerful nations and multilateral organisations to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

With oil prices soaring above US$100 per barrel for the first time in seven years, the PNCR noted that Guyana could not afford to ignore that conflict in Europe as it would “have grave implications for the peaceful development and for the geopolitics of Europe, the rest of the world, more particularly, and negative consequences for the world economy.”

“This particular development, Guyana as a small developing state, which has an open economy vulnerable to external shocks, ignores at its peril,” the PNCR added.