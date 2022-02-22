US President calls for stronger democracy, inclusion in Guyana

Last Updated on Tuesday, 22 February 2022, 22:31 by Denis Chabrol

United States President Joseph Biden on Tuesday cited the need for Guyana, on the occasion of is 52nd Republic Anniversary, to improve its democracy as well as ensure that all Guyanese benefit from the country’s wealth.

“The United States remains a committed partner in working together with Guyana to reinforce democratic values, promote inclusive economic growth, strengthen regional security, and successfully meet challenges posed by the climate crisis,” he said in a message to mark Guyana’s republican status.

The American President’s call comes against the backdrop of lingering concerns that efforts had been made to rig the March 2020 general elections for A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) to retain power. However, that now opposition coalition continues to accuse the governing People’s Progressive Party Civic of stealing the elections through various voting day irregularities in complicity with sections of the international community. The People’s National Congress Reform-led APNU+AFC has been issuing repeated calls for a clean voters list before Local Government Elections are held this year.

In the area of of inclusivity, several of Mr. Biden’s Democratic party Congressmen had over the past 24 months been urging the Guyana government to ensure the oil wealth is managed to the benefit of all Guyanese. The Guyana government has sought to dispel such concerns saying that all of its policies and programmes are geared at involving and benefiting all citizens.

Concerning regional security, Guyana has been participating in the annual United States-led ‘Exercise Tradewinds’ of military and civilian law enforcement entities from across the Caribbean. Barbados’ Prime Minister, Mia Mottley recently said that Guyana has agreed to become a member of the Regional Security System (RSS) which was established to address a number of security threats which now include narco-trafficking, human smuggling and gun-running.

With the Biden administration in power, the US is regarded as a global leader in the fight to reduce carbon emissions that scientists say are responsible for floods, droughts and even more violent storms.