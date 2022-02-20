Search and Rescue centre activated to search for missing fishermen; thorough probe launched

Last Updated on Sunday, 20 February 2022, 22:49 by Denis Chabrol

A search has been launched for several fishermen who have gone missing and are feared dead after the trawler they were working on capsized.

Those missing and feared dead are Harold Damon, Winston Sam and Ronald Burton. The lone survivor is Vincent Dazzell who claimed that he was rescued by fishermen and given a bus fare to Georgetown. He has since been arrested by police on making a report at the Ruimveldt Police Station.

The Public Works Ministry says the Search and Rescue Operation Centre has been activated immediately after a notification of the incident was received.

The search team includes vessels and personnel, including divers.

The men were aboard the seabob trawler “Worldfriend 307” which is owned by Noble House Seafoods, when tragedy struck at about 6 O’clock Saturday morning.

The Public Works Ministry says the vessel capsized at about 18 miles off the coast at Mahaicony.

Meanwhile, the government has established a multi-agency team to thoroughly investigate the mishap.

The panel of investigators are drawn from the Ministry of Public Works, Maritime Administration, Coast Guard, the Police Force’s Marine Unit, and the Transport and Harbours Department.

The Public Works Ministry says the it is very concerned, and share the anxiety and pain of the family members and colleagues of the missing men.

The Ministry says all available resources of the state, to aid in this search and rescue exercise will be fully utilised. The private sector including private fishing vessels are also engaged in this ongoing operation.