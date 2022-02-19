Man fatally shoots son-in-law

Last Updated on Saturday, 19 February 2022, 12:48 by Denis Chabrol

Police were Saturday searching for a 44-year old man who allegedly shot dead his 25-year old son-in-law in East La Penitence.

Dead is Leon Gittens of 118 Cowan Street, Kingston.

The Guyana Police Force said the shooting incident occurred at midnight February 18, 2022 at Lot 211 Freeman Street, East La Penitence.

“Investigations revealed that Gittens – who shared an intimate relationship with the suspect’s daughter – was allegedly threatened earlier in January last by the suspect,” police said.

Investigators were told that on the fatal night the victim went to the La Penitence location to pick up his girlfriend.

She told police she observed her father dressed in a blue dress with a wig on his head and armed with a black handgun. The woman said he entered the yard and as she ran for cover she heard three loud explosions similar to that of gunshots after which the suspect ran from the yard and made good his escape. “Efforts were made to locate the suspect but without success. Police continue efforts at apprehending him,” police said.

Upon checking she saw Gittens lying motionless in front of a bedroom and an alarm was raised.

The injured Gittens was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead on arrival by Doctor Elliott. The body is now at the Georgetown Public Hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.