Surinamese man held with guns, ammo at ‘back track’- CANU

Last Updated on Wednesday, 2 February 2022, 11:32 by Denis Chabrol

A Surinamese man was Wednesday in police custody after he was arrested allegedly with two shotguns and ammunition at the ‘back track’ area at Springlands, Berbice, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said.

CANU said that 38-year old Benjamin Juda Ibrahim Koningferander was arrested during an operation by the Joint Support Team.

The items that were allegedly found in possession of the man are two 12 gauge shotguns along with 12 cartridges and fifty . 22 rounds.