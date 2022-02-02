Gold miner dies in Middle Mazaruni River

Last Updated on Wednesday, 2 February 2022, 9:12 by Denis Chabrol

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a gold miner in the Middle Mazaruni River, amid claims that the canoe went down with him and a co-worker.

Dead is gold miner, 19-year old Renaldo Rampersaud. The Guyana Police Force said he drowned at about 4 PM Tuesday when the vessel sank between ‘Luw Luw’ Island Point and Banana Landing, Middle Mazaruni River.

Investigators were informed that Rampersaud and another male who are both employees of Nesha Joseph on her land dredge at Cashew Creek Backdam left the said backdam about 3 PM in a canoe, also known as a woodskin boat, and went to Banana landing where they purchased several items from a shop.

“Whilst paddling the canoe on their way back and in the vicinity of Luw Luw Island Point the canoe began taking in water and sank and the other male managed to swim to shore but Renaldo went under and never resurfaced,” police said.

Rampersaud’s body was found by his brother, Joshua Williams, at about 4:50 PM within the the same area he went under by his brother.