$2,000 bill goes into circulation very soon

Last Updated on Friday, 28 January 2022, 20:12 by Writer

Guyanese will soon have a $2,000 bill to spend, Governor of the Bank of Guyana Dr. Gobind Ganga confirmed on Friday.

He said the new currency note would go into circulation in few weeks after all of the administrative procedures such as publication in the Official Gazette, alerting the public about the security features and presenting one of the notes symbolically to President Irfaan Ali.

“We are going to do it within three weeks. We are really targeting Mashramani time,” he said, adding that the note was expected to go into circulation to commemorate Guyana’s 55th independence anniversary [last year] but that was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s coming out. It’s really nice and it has our logo which is of recent, One Guyana, and it carries our national flower, our national flag. It’s a reflection of our cohesiveness and our natural and national heritage that we want to portray,” he told News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM/Demerara Waves Online News.

Asked why the Bank of Guyana did not instead introduce a higher denomination because of rising prices, Dr. Ganga suggested that that would not be a good idea because of expected currency revaluation in the coming years. He suggested that Guyana might in the long run have to return to $1.00, $5.00 and $10.00 bills because “the currency shouldn’t be depreciating any further.”

The Central Bank Governor says that he had already hinted some months ago that a $2,000 bill will be produced.