Youth dies after stepfather stabs him during domestic dispute with mom

Last Updated on Thursday, 27 January 2022, 17:58 by Denis Chabrol

A 19-year old man, who was allegedly stabbed by his stepfather during a domestic altercation with his mother, died on Thursday at the Infectious Disease ‘COVID’ Hospital, police said.

He has been identified as Isaiah Edwards of East La Penitence Squatting Area, Georgetown.

Police said that he was stabbed to his right hip by his stepfather at about 6:30 Wednesday evening.

Edwards died at the COVID hospital where he had been taken because he had tested positive for the viral disease.

Investigators say that Edwards intervened when his stepfather began abusing his mother who had not finished cooking.

The suspect reportedly became angry and picked up a knife and attacked the two. The teen and his mother were both wounded after which the suspect fled the scene.

His mother is hospitalised in a stable condition. The suspect has not yet been apprehended.