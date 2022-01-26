BREAKING: Harmon resigns as Opposition Leader

Last Updated on Wednesday, 26 January 2022, 12:52 by Denis Chabrol

Mr. Joseph Harmon on Wednesday resigned as Guyana’s Opposition Leader, a day after he stepped down from the post of General Secretary of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)-led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), sources said.

This now paves the way for someone else to be sworn in to take up that constitutional post. But, there is no clear indication of who would succeed Mr. Harmon although the PNCR’s Central Executive Committee had decided that party leader Aubrey Norton should be elevated.

Sources said the resignation was expected to be submitted to House Speaker, Manzoor Nadir.

Harmon’s stepping down as Opposition Leader came a day after he demitted office as General Secretary of APNU.

Mr. David Granger also stepped down as Chairman of APNU and he was succeeded by PNCR Leader, Aubrey Norton.

Mr. Granger remains the Representative of the List of candidates for APNU+AFC.

Previously Mr. Roysdale Forde had performed the duties of Opposition Leader in the absence of Mr. Harmon. More recently, Mr. Forde represented the Opposition Leader in talks with the Commonwealth Secretary General Baroness Patricia Scotland.

Mr. Forde said earlier Tuesday “I don’t know what you’re talking about” when contacted about whether he was poised to take over the post from Mr. Harmon.

Unlike Mr. Harmon, Mr. Forde has been coopted to the PNCR’s Central Executive Committee. He had been on Mr. Harmon’s slate for the leadership of that party.