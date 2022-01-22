Engineer jailed, fined for ganja trafficking aboard vessel; two others on remand

Last Updated on Saturday, 22 January 2022, 14:05 by Denis Chabrol

A national of the Dominican Republic was Friday jailed for four years and fined GY$14.4 million after he pleaded guilty to being in possession of 16 kilogrammes of marijuana aboard the Panamanian-registered cement vessel, Diego, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said Saturday.

He is 56-year-old Fredy Diaz Cabrera, a Dominican Republic Engineer of Lot 151, Third Street Street, Montrose, East Coast Demerara.

He is not employed on the ship, but resides in Guyana and has a relationship with co-accused 29-year old Epiphany Mc Lennon.

Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs imposed the penalties on Cabrera after he admitted to the offence of being in possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking aboard MV Diego on January 19, 2022 at the Guyana National Industrial Company Incorporated.

Two other persons- 45-year-old Eustace Rodrigues, a Painter of Lot 31, Albouystown, Georgetown and Ms. Mc Lennon, a vendor of Lot 58 Patterson Street B Field, Sophia- pleaded not guilty and were remanded to prison until February 25, 2022.

CANU said its special agents found 14 taped parcels of marijuana and arrested the 18 crewmen and a security officer of the Guyana National Industrial Corporation Limited.

According to the anti-drug agency, under caution Ms. Mc Lennon and Mr. Cabrera made oral statements accepting ownership of the narcotics and named Rodrigues as their accomplice.