Christopher Jones gives way to Vinceroy Jordan as PNCR’s Vice Chairman

Last Updated on Wednesday, 19 January 2022, 11:29 by Denis Chabrol

People’s National Congress Reform’s (PNCR) Christopher Jones on Wednesday stepped aside to allow Vinceroy Jordan to become the Vice Chairman of their party after they tied at the recently-held internal party elections.

“In view of the current circumstances, I see it fit to make way for young, fresh and vibrant leaders, like Mr. Jordan, to take the PNCR into the future,” Mr. Jones said. The two obtained 381 votes for the post of Vice Chairman.

Mr. Jones added that he remained a member of the PNCR’s Central Executive Committee, having won the second highest votes and “will continue to function as an executive member of the mighty PNCR.” Mr. Jones secured 586 votes, making him the second highest vote-getter for a seat on the 15-member Central Executive Committee.

Mr. Jones said he opted to give way to Mr. Jordan after lengthy discussions with the leadership of the Party. “I have advised the Party’s leadership of my intention to step aside and allow Mr. Jordan to serve as the Party’s Vice-Chairperson, I am confident in Mr. Jordan’s ability to further advance the party’s development agenda,” he said.

He said Mr. Jordan has the ability to serve the PNCR well in this position and to bring fresh ideas and perspective to the Leadership. “I look forward to working with him and by extension the full complement of the Executive, as we move towards the development, advancement and upliftment of our Party’s base and the Guyanese people,” said Mr Jones who is the Chief Whip for the parliamentary opposition A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC).

In announcing the election results, the PNCR’s Chief Election Officer had suggested by-election to resolve the tie.