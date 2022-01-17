GNIC fire-ravaged property had no fire prevention equipment

Last Updated on Monday, 17 January 2022, 20:16 by Denis Chabrol

The Guyana Fire Service on Monday said the building that housed the La Parkan and Tropical Shipping bonds had no fire fighting equipment

“In this particular instance the facility did not have any means of fire prevention.

There were no smoke detectors, fire extinguishers or fire hoses installed in the building,” the Fire Service said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known but the fire service said both Shipping companies incurred huge losses.

The Guyana Fire Service said it received a call at 11:37 Sunday about the fire at the two storey wooden, concrete and steel building owned by Guyana National Industrial Company and used by shipping companies, namely Tropical Shipping Company and Laparkan Trading Company.

As a result of the fire Tropical Shipping Company sustained water damage and minor fire damage. Additionally, propane cylinders, a quantity of barrels containing food stuff, clothing, household appliances and other items were destroyed, the Fire Service added.

Meanwhile, Laparkan Trading Company suffered the loss of one Bobcat machine, a quantity of office furniture, gas cylinders, crates of energy drinks, three 40 feet containers containing electrical cables and flex hoses, three electrical transformers and three 40 feet refrigeration containers.

Eleven vehicles were also destroyed while five were severely damaged and three others were slightly damaged.

The fire tenders and fire boat brought he fire under control and subsequently extinguish it.

The Fire Service reminded that smoke detectors and sprinkler systems play a major role in preventing fires, while fire extinguishers are useful in putting out small fires.