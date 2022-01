Last Updated on Monday, 17 January 2022, 5:23 by Denis Chabrol

An early Monday morning fire destroyed the La Parkan bond on Lombard and Broad Streets, Georgetown, destroying millions of dollars in imported goods as well as the facility itself, officials said.

The cause of the blaze at the decades-old metal facility was not immediately known.

Many vehicles were destroyed and the contents of a number of shipping containers were also burnt.