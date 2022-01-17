Yesu Persaud is a “national treasure” with “revolutionary initiatives” – DDL

Last Updated on Monday, 17 January 2022, 20:13 by Denis Chabrol

Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) on Monday joined the family, friends, nation, and international community in mourning the loss of its former Chairman, Dr. Yesu Persaud.

“He lived a life which brought to the fore the best possibilities which often were invisible to others. His revolutionary initiatives quite often challenged convention but were extraordinarily

successful as is evidenced by what DDL is today,” the company said.

The DDL we know today owes a great debt of gratitude to Yesu Persaud, for his bold and

imaginative leadership for over four decades. Present and future generations of

employees are and will be thankful for the strong foundation that he has built to make our

company succeed. We will forever be appreciative for the career opportunities we enjoy today, which are all possible because of the carefully constructed foundation designed bya master architect, the late Dr. Yesu Persaud,” the company added.

During his years at DDL, Dr. Persaud was at the forefront of innovation, modernization,

and diversification. He was a champion for causes of our employees, customers, and

shareholders.

“He always displayed abiding humility and understanding, while at the same time promoting the highest levels of discipline, honesty, and productivity.

One of the things we will always remember about Dr. Persaud is his unending philanthropy.

DDL’s journey over the years was not without its challenges, particularly in its early years.

However, Dr. Persaud’s leadership was robust and exemplary.

As we mourn Dr. Persaud’s passing, DDL will continue to draw on the life of this national

treasure; his unmatched approach to governance, and his staunch commitment to doingwhat is right.

The Board of Directors, Management, and staff at DDL extend to his bereaved wife and children and all his loved ones, our sincerest condolences on this great loss. We hope you can find comfort in the extraordinary achievements of his lifetime and the very impactful contribution which he made.”

The Private Sector Commission, Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association, the Institite of Private Enterprise Development which he founded, the University of Guyana Medical School and the Consultative Association of Guyanese Industry all issued moving tributes to Dr Persaud.