Roysdale Forde represents Opposition Leader in meeting with Commonwealth Secretary General

Last Updated on Wednesday, 12 January 2022, 17:05 by Denis Chabrol

Shadow Attorney General Roysdale Forde has represented Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon in a meeting with the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Baroness Patricia Scotland.

Sources say that Mr. Harmon could not attend the meeting due to an urgent appointment.

Importantly, the meeting between Mr. Forde and Baroness Scotland was held at Congress Place, the headquarters of the People’s National Congress Reform. No picture of the meeting was posted on the PNCR or APNU+AFC Facebook page, unlike the meeting that the Commonwealth Secretary General held with the party leader Aubrey Norton.

Pressed on whether Mr. Forde is being positioned to take over the position of Opposition Leader from Mr. Harmon, the source said “at least not yet.”

Mr. Forde had previously performed the duties of Opposition Leader while Mr. Harmon had been overseas.

The People’s National Congress Reform’s Central Executive Committee had decided that Mr. Norton should become a parliamentarian and become the new Opposition Leader.

Mr. Forde had been on Mr. Harmon’s team at the recent contest for the post of leader and other executive members at the PNCR’s recent internal elections. But after those polls, the PNCR Leader co-opted Mr. Forde to sit on the Central Executive Committee.

During the life of the past executive, then party leader David Granger had co-opted Mr. Harmon to sit on the PNCR’s executive. And, almost immediately afterwards he had been selected and supported by the wilder opposition of A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change to become Opposition Leader.

The Shadow Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs said during his meeting with the Commonwealth Secretary General, important issues of national concern were raised and addressed, not limited to the necessity for a new List of Electors, ethnic and political discrimination, the role and expansion of civil society, the reemergence

of dictatorial and authoritarian conduct of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, and the wanton disregard for the Rule of Law as evidenced by the numerous and flagrant breaches of the Constitution of

Guyana.

Mr. said he pointed to the continuous divergence of the Ali led regime from the Commonwealth Latimer House Principles, which embody the Commonwealth’s commitment to the Rule of Law and good governance.

Additionally, he said the malfunctioning of the Parliament of Guyana was discussed, particularly repressive conduct of the Speaker in seeking to muzzle debate, his refusal to permit debates on Motions of urgent and

national importance, and the rejection of hundreds of questions. House Speaker Manzoor Nadir has denied that he has been managing the affairs of the House in a biased manner.

“The meeting concluded with a renewed dedication to work closely to address the issues discussed as there was a recognition that the issues discussed concerned the stability of the country and the welfare of the people of Guyana,” he said.