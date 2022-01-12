Brazil’s President to visit Guyana next week

Last Updated on Wednesday, 12 January 2022, 17:09 by Denis Chabrol

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro is scheduled to pay a one-day visit to Guyana next week Friday.

This was confirmed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Elisabeth Harper.

Already, President Irfaan Ali and President Bolsonaro have met virtually to prepare for the visit by the leader of that Portuguese-speaking nation.

In that preparatory meeting, Dr. Ali listed energy, food security, telecommunication, infrastructure integration and trade that he would like to discuss with his Brazilian counterpart.

President Ali also wants to discuss the possibility of Brazil assisting with the development of Guyana’s bauxite and increasing the quota for rice exports under a partial scope agreement.

The Brazilian leader will be visiting Suriname next Thursday before coming to Guyana the next day.