House crushes woman, daughter to death

Last Updated on Thursday, 6 January 2022, 15:17 by Denis Chabrol

A woman and her six-year old daughter have died after their house collapsed on them Wednesday afternoon, the Guyana Police Force said.

The incident occurred at about 4 PM at Lower Bonasika Creek, Essequibo River.

Dead are 35-year-old female farmer Seematie Chandra and her 6-year-old daughter Christine Sookdeo.

The Guyana Police Force says the mother and her daughter were under the house feeding puppies when the house collapsed.

The incident occurred while the woman’s husband, Tulsieram Sookdeo, was going to burn bushes on another plot of land two lots away.