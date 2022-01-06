Geeta Chandan-Edmond is new PNCR General Secretary

Last Updated on Thursday, 6 January 2022, 14:55 by Denis Chabrol

The opposition People’s National Congress Reform’s (PNCR) new General Secretary is Attorney-at-Law, Geeta Chandan-Edmond, and the party stressed that is receiving the full backing of its membership.

“Ms. Chandan-Edmond is a Member of Parliament and enjoys the support of the membership of the PNCR as manifest in the election to the Central Executive Committee of the Party,” the PNCR said. She secured 445 votes for being among the 11 Central Executive members of the party.

The PNCR says that its leader, Aubrey Norton, appointed her from January 3.

Not dissimilar from the qualities of a new General Secretary that Mr. Norton had previously publicly identified, the PNCR highlighted that Ms. Chandan-Edmond “possesses management skills and good human relations skills that make her suitable to be General Secretary of the PNCR.”

The PNCR reiterated that it has “confidence in her abilities and will work with her as she strengthens and reorganizes the administration of the PNCR.”

Ms. Chandan-Edmond succeeds party stalwart Amna Ally who early this week resigned as Chief Scrutineer for the PNCR-led A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC).

Ms. Chandan-Edmond is formerly a member of the AFC.