Man fractures wife’s skull- police

Last Updated on Tuesday, 4 January 2022, 22:08 by Denis Chabrol

A man is in custody for allegedly attempting to murder his reputed wife by lashing her head several times with a piece of wood, the Guyana Police Force said.

Police say 31-year old Simone Edwards has since been admitted to the Linden Hospital Complex in a critical condition, as her skull is fractured.

The incident occurred at about 5 O’clock Tuesday afternoon at Block 22, Wismar, Linden.

Edwards’ 14-year old son told police that after hearing screams, he looked outside and saw the man standing over his mother and lashing at the back of her head with a piece of wood.

The boy reportedly says that when he returned with a cutlass, the man threw a longer wood at him and fled.

Investigators say the couple has had a history of domestic disputes over the past six years that they have been together.

The woman’s uncle and nephew were alerted and they went behind the suspect along with other public-spirited persons.

According to the police force, he was caught and assaulted before being handed over to law enforcement agents.

He has been admitted to a hospital and is under police guard.