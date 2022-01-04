Amna Ally resigns as APNU+AFC Chief Scrutineer; pays no regard to PNCR Leader

Last Updated on Tuesday, 4 January 2022, 22:41 by Denis Chabrol

Outgoing General Secretary of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Amna Ally has quit her post as Chief Scrutineer for the opposition coalition of A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), she has informed the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

In a letter dated January 3, 2022 to GECOM Chairman, Retired Justice Claudette Singh, Ms. Ally informed that, “I hereby tender my resignation as Chief Scrutineer for the APNU+AFC Coalition with effect from today, January 3rd 2022. I wish my successor every success.”

She gave no reason for doing so.

Notably, Ms. Ally appeared to have paid little regard to the new PNCR Leader, Aubrey Norton as she merely copied her letter to “PNCR”. In contrast, she named Mr. David Granger with his designation as Chairman of APNU+AFC; Mr. Joseph Harmon as General Secretary, APNU+AFC and Mr. David Patterson, General Secretary of the AFC.

Ms. Ally had backed Mr. Harmon to become the PNCR Leader, but he lost to Norton.

Already, PNCR Leader Aubrey Norton has stated that his party would be having a new General Secretary following last December’s internal party elections. That is an un-elected post.