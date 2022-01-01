GDF announces 2022 list of promotions

Last Updated on Saturday, 1 January 2022, 20:19 by Denis Chabrol
In accordance with Part III Section 16 of the Defence Act 15:01 of 1977, the Chief of Staff Brigadier Godfrey Bess, MSS, is pleased to announce the promotion of One Thousand Twenty-One (1021) other ranks of the Guyana Defence Force. Heading the list of promotions is 17176 Acting Warrant Officer Class One Sekou Mitchell who has been elevated in rant to Substantive Warrant Officer Class One. Also promoted to the rank of Substantive Warrant Officer Class Two were Acting Warrant Officers Class One Shirlon Damon, Leyland Liverpool, Andre Worrel, Carlyn Dover and Wilfred Semple.
Meanwhile, heading the list of promoted Other Ranks at the Coast Guard is
16774 Acting Chief Petty Officer Charlton Phillips who was promoted to the rank of Substantive Chief Petty Officer.
The Chief-of-Staff, Officers and Ranks congratulate all the troops who have been promoted.
Please see extractions from the main list below:
TO ACTING WARRANT OFFICER CLASS ONE
17435 Sub WO2 Eteki Stuart
17446 Sub WO2 Paul Gomes
TO SUBSTANTIVE WARRANT OFFICER CLASS TWO
18446 Ag WO2 Kelroy Mingo
18713 Ag WO2 Dexter Farrell
19362 Ag WO2 Glendon Aaron
18586 Ag WO2 Felene Joseph
18944 Ag WO2 Delon Peters
19385 Ag WO2 Vivian Joyce
19456 Ag WO2 Mallonie Browne
19640 Ag WO2 Richard Mc Donald
TO ACTING WARRANT OFFICER CLASS TWO
18944 Sub SSGT Delon Peters
19385 Sub SSGT Vivian Joyce
19456 Sub SSGT Mallonie Browne
19233 Sub SSGT Wavelyn Allicock
19650 Sub SSGT Delroy Gibson
TO SUBSTANTIVE STAFF SERGEANT
18685 Ag SSGT Germin Craig
20164 Ag SSGT Marineika Welcome
19227 Ag SSGT Shoneika Lewis
17999 Ag SSGT Eusi Pellew
TO SUBSTANTIVE STAFF SERGEANT
19340 Ag SSGT Odwin Gillis
19624 Ag SSGT Kevin Haywood
20063 Ag SSGT Keron Joseph
20158 Ag SSGT Alana Wilson-Fraser
21363 Ag SSGT Andrew Bright
22012 Ag SSGT Chris Corbin
22241 Ag SSGT Carlisa Atkinson
18191 Ag SSGT Odinga Monker
20546 Ag SSGT Odessa Fraser
21572 Ag SSGT Elvis Haynes
20263 Ag SSGT Terrence Morris
22140 Ag SSGT Herschel Gilead
18622 Ag SSGT Vernon Cummings
18839 Ag SSGT Troy Morris
20211 Ag SSGT Treylon Sutton
20222 Ag SSGT Owen Charran
20403 Ag SSGT Henry Watts
20555 Ag SSGT Roselle Peters
20639 Ag SSGT Samuel Waldron
21200 Ag SSGT Esther Charles
19390 Ag SSGT Ryan Tappin
20539 Ag SSGT Glennis Braithwaite
20968 Ag SSGT Tonia Wallerson
17885 Ag SSGT Maxwell Hyles
19619 Ag SSGT Juluka Lambert
19601 Ag SSGT Alias Raphael
20168 Ag SSGT Ann Marks
20538 Ag SSGT Sadee Joseph
22587 Ag SSGT Carlisle Waddell
19332 Ag SSGT Clinton Collins
20064 Ag SSGT Adrian Birch
20128 Ag SSGT Devendra Narine
21514 Ag SSGT Ralph Osborne
TO ACTING STAFF SERGEANT / SUBSTANTIVE STAFF SERGEANT
17363 Sub SGT Calvin Simon
18353 Sub SGT Julian Punch
18692 Sub SGT Duane Thomas
20066 Sub SGT Royden Wilson
24351 Sub SGT Lester Lewis
TO ACTING STAFF SERGEANT
20682 Sub SGT Jancyah Cummings
20516 Sub SGT Aubrey Steede
20597 Sub SGT Clive Etwaria
21969 Sub SGT Quawsi Liverpool
20699 Sub SGT Robert Adams
20832 Sub SGT Marwin Layne
20170 Sub SGT Antoinette Lewis
20902 Sub SGT Dallas King-Aaron
20987 Sub SGT David John
20030 Sub SGT Montel Gilead
20065 Sub SGT Omoley Ayling
20339 Sub SGT Kevin Adams
21225 Sub SGT Samuel Leitch
21688 Sub SGT Keioma Livan
21509 Sub SGT Jamaine Fraser
TO SUBSTANTIVE SERGEANT / ACTING STAFF SERGEANT
20967 Ag SGT Bernard Rudder
TO SUBSTANTIVE SERGEANT
19779 Ag SGT Welton Hazel
22008 Ag SGT Brentnol Carmichael
22224 Ag SGT Wayne Winter
20500 Ag SGT Jairam Ramlakhan
21264 Ag SGT Pierre Mc Neil
22094 Ag SGT Dellon De Abreu
22109 Ag SGT Trevor David
20891 Ag SGT Dacia Campbell-Pyle
20549 Ag SGT Michelle Holligan
18965 Ag SGT Oslen Ollivierre
21970 Ag SGT Leon Dorway
22101 Ag SGT Jason Hall
22125 Ag SGT Stevie Petrie
22240 Ag SGT Travis Pole
22294 Ag SGT Timeon Mc Pherson
22001 Ag SGT Robert Stellingburg
21568 Ag SGT Dwain Edinboro
20548 Ag SGT Coreen Souvenir
20941 Ag SGT J Franz Johnson
21232 Ag SGT Leon Regis
20833 Ag SGT Claudia Fraser
18820 Ag SGT George Murray
20604 Ag SGT Junior Spencer
21022 Ag SGT Quince Griffith
18564 Ag SGT Dorwin Archer
21938 Ag SGT Natisha Dos Santos
19471 Ag SGT Cyon Kitt
21178 Ag SGT Barbara Emanuel
21988 Ag SGT Nelroy Hicks
22121 Ag SGT Jermaine Jacobs
21696 Ag SGT Cleon Griffith
20935 Ag SGT Shelton Jones
22142 Ag SGT Teon Sampson
20997 Ag SGT Rayon Hamilton
21146 Ag SGT Shonwin Charles
21168 Ag SGT Siltan David
20561 Ag SGT Trevette Saul
20882 Ag SGT Malissa James
20883 Ag SGT Nichola La Rose
21408 Ag SGT Densley Lewis
22015 Ag SGT Jamal Johnson
20626 Ag SGT Dolyn Woodroffe
22047 Ag SGT Nakeitho Nestor
20906 Ag SGT Raoul Forte
21328 Ag SGT Raul Jones
20355 Ag SGT Ewart Lewis
COAST GUARD
TO SUBSTANTIVE SENIOR PETTY OFFICER
19025 Ag SPO Neil Mc Allister
19111 Ag SPO Marion Budburgh
19151 Ag SPO Iralyn Welcome
19868 Ag SPO Orlando Barkie
21466 Ag SPO Adesini Benjamin
22359 Ag SPO Dornford Wray
22730 Ag SPO Paul David
TO ACTING SENIOR PETTY OFFICER
20563 Sub PO Letrisha Sutherland
19575 Sub PO Deroy Phillips
20097 Sub PO Seon Phillips
20176 Sub PO Rosamund Alfred
20509 Sub PO Roguen Forde
TO SUBSTANTIVE PETTY OFFICER
20675 Ag PO Elroy Allen
20302 Ag PO Troy Stewart
21382 Ag PO Brad James
21646 Ag PO Delcenia Daniels
21888 Ag PO Shenel Sansculotte
24358 Ag PO Kenneth Benn
20175 Ag PO Shavain Cambridge – Leitch
TO ACTING PETTY OFFICER
21438 Sub LR Fitzroy Mars
21505 Sub LR Mark Rover
21827 Sub LR Kevon Fordyce
21546 Sub LR Mark Burrowes
21806 Sub LR John Grant
21876 Sub LR Romain Welch
22343 Sub LR Denwin Adams
21791 Sub LR Deon Smith
TO SUBSTANTIVE LEADING RATING
22453 Ag LR Quincy Campbell
21074 Ag LR Ordella Bobb
21353 Ag LR Mark Chisholm
22205 Ag LR Norvan Nelson
22952 Ag LR Kevana Fraser
23296 Ag LR Dwayne July
23399 Ag LR Stephon Matthews
23572 Ag LR Warren Prince
23641 Ag LR Kellon Reece
23536 Ag LR Akeem Ramascindo
23808 Ag LR Robert Durant
23893 Ag LR Treshaun Moore
23987 Ag LR Paul Yaw
24076 Ag LR Joel Allicock
23042 Ag LR Roydell Arthur
23125 Ag LR Cordell Melville
TO ACTING LEADING RATING
22770 Sub AR Travis Chesney
22764 Sub AR Nicholas Belgrave
21521 Sub AR Elon Fraser
21769 Sub AR Michael Edwards
22625 Sub AR Allison Benjamin
22728 Sub AR Quincy Duncan
23681 Sub AR Renee Lewis
23748 Sub AR Dexroy Mc Garrell
23905 Sub AR Aubrey Clement
22958 Sub AR Dellon Millington
23338 Sub AR Heron Enniss
24393 Sub AR Machello Nelson
Additionally, 171 Recruits and Privates of the Regular Force and Guyana People’s Militia have been promoted to the rank of Acting Lance Corporal while 422 Lance Corporals were made Substantive in their rank. Thirty four GPM Recruits have also been promoted to the rank of Private.