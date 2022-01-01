GDF announces 2022 list of promotions

Last Updated on Saturday, 1 January 2022, 20:19 by Denis Chabrol

In accordance with Part III Section 16 of the Defence Act 15:01 of 1977, the Chief of Staff Brigadier Godfrey Bess, MSS, is pleased to announce the promotion of One Thousand Twenty-One (1021) other ranks of the Guyana Defence Force. Heading the list of promotions is 17176 Acting Warrant Officer Class One Sekou Mitchell who has been elevated in rant to Substantive Warrant Officer Class One. Also promoted to the rank of Substantive Warrant Officer Class Two were Acting Warrant Officers Class One Shirlon Damon, Leyland Liverpool, Andre Worrel, Carlyn Dover and Wilfred Semple.

Meanwhile, heading the list of promoted Other Ranks at the Coast Guard is

16774 Acting Chief Petty Officer Charlton Phillips who was promoted to the rank of Substantive Chief Petty Officer.

The Chief-of-Staff, Officers and Ranks congratulate all the troops who have been promoted.

Please see extractions from the main list below:

TO ACTING WARRANT OFFICER CLASS ONE

17435 Sub WO2 Eteki Stuart

17446 Sub WO2 Paul Gomes

TO SUBSTANTIVE WARRANT OFFICER CLASS TWO

18446 Ag WO2 Kelroy Mingo

18713 Ag WO2 Dexter Farrell

19362 Ag WO2 Glendon Aaron

18586 Ag WO2 Felene Joseph

18944 Ag WO2 Delon Peters

19385 Ag WO2 Vivian Joyce

19456 Ag WO2 Mallonie Browne

19640 Ag WO2 Richard Mc Donald

TO ACTING WARRANT OFFICER CLASS TWO

18944 Sub SSGT Delon Peters

19385 Sub SSGT Vivian Joyce

19456 Sub SSGT Mallonie Browne

19233 Sub SSGT Wavelyn Allicock

19650 Sub SSGT Delroy Gibson

TO SUBSTANTIVE STAFF SERGEANT

18685 Ag SSGT Germin Craig

20164 Ag SSGT Marineika Welcome

19227 Ag SSGT Shoneika Lewis

17999 Ag SSGT Eusi Pellew

TO SUBSTANTIVE STAFF SERGEANT

19340 Ag SSGT Odwin Gillis

19624 Ag SSGT Kevin Haywood

20063 Ag SSGT Keron Joseph

20158 Ag SSGT Alana Wilson-Fraser

21363 Ag SSGT Andrew Bright

22012 Ag SSGT Chris Corbin

22241 Ag SSGT Carlisa Atkinson

18191 Ag SSGT Odinga Monker

20546 Ag SSGT Odessa Fraser

21572 Ag SSGT Elvis Haynes

20263 Ag SSGT Terrence Morris

22140 Ag SSGT Herschel Gilead

18622 Ag SSGT Vernon Cummings

18839 Ag SSGT Troy Morris

20211 Ag SSGT Treylon Sutton

20222 Ag SSGT Owen Charran

20403 Ag SSGT Henry Watts

20555 Ag SSGT Roselle Peters

20639 Ag SSGT Samuel Waldron

21200 Ag SSGT Esther Charles

19390 Ag SSGT Ryan Tappin

20539 Ag SSGT Glennis Braithwaite

20968 Ag SSGT Tonia Wallerson

17885 Ag SSGT Maxwell Hyles

19619 Ag SSGT Juluka Lambert

19601 Ag SSGT Alias Raphael

20168 Ag SSGT Ann Marks

20538 Ag SSGT Sadee Joseph

22587 Ag SSGT Carlisle Waddell

19332 Ag SSGT Clinton Collins

20064 Ag SSGT Adrian Birch

20128 Ag SSGT Devendra Narine

21514 Ag SSGT Ralph Osborne

TO ACTING STAFF SERGEANT / SUBSTANTIVE STAFF SERGEANT

17363 Sub SGT Calvin Simon

18353 Sub SGT Julian Punch

18692 Sub SGT Duane Thomas

20066 Sub SGT Royden Wilson

24351 Sub SGT Lester Lewis

TO ACTING STAFF SERGEANT

20682 Sub SGT Jancyah Cummings

20516 Sub SGT Aubrey Steede

20597 Sub SGT Clive Etwaria

21969 Sub SGT Quawsi Liverpool

20699 Sub SGT Robert Adams

20832 Sub SGT Marwin Layne

20170 Sub SGT Antoinette Lewis

20902 Sub SGT Dallas King-Aaron

20987 Sub SGT David John

20030 Sub SGT Montel Gilead

20065 Sub SGT Omoley Ayling

20339 Sub SGT Kevin Adams

21225 Sub SGT Samuel Leitch

21688 Sub SGT Keioma Livan

21509 Sub SGT Jamaine Fraser

TO SUBSTANTIVE SERGEANT / ACTING STAFF SERGEANT

20967 Ag SGT Bernard Rudder

TO SUBSTANTIVE SERGEANT

19779 Ag SGT Welton Hazel

22008 Ag SGT Brentnol Carmichael

22224 Ag SGT Wayne Winter

20500 Ag SGT Jairam Ramlakhan

21264 Ag SGT Pierre Mc Neil

22094 Ag SGT Dellon De Abreu

22109 Ag SGT Trevor David

20891 Ag SGT Dacia Campbell-Pyle

20549 Ag SGT Michelle Holligan

18965 Ag SGT Oslen Ollivierre

21970 Ag SGT Leon Dorway

22101 Ag SGT Jason Hall

22125 Ag SGT Stevie Petrie

22240 Ag SGT Travis Pole

22294 Ag SGT Timeon Mc Pherson

22001 Ag SGT Robert Stellingburg

21568 Ag SGT Dwain Edinboro

20548 Ag SGT Coreen Souvenir

20941 Ag SGT J Franz Johnson

21232 Ag SGT Leon Regis

20833 Ag SGT Claudia Fraser

18820 Ag SGT George Murray

20604 Ag SGT Junior Spencer

21022 Ag SGT Quince Griffith

18564 Ag SGT Dorwin Archer

21938 Ag SGT Natisha Dos Santos

19471 Ag SGT Cyon Kitt

21178 Ag SGT Barbara Emanuel

21988 Ag SGT Nelroy Hicks

22121 Ag SGT Jermaine Jacobs

21696 Ag SGT Cleon Griffith

20935 Ag SGT Shelton Jones

22142 Ag SGT Teon Sampson

20997 Ag SGT Rayon Hamilton

21146 Ag SGT Shonwin Charles

21168 Ag SGT Siltan David

20561 Ag SGT Trevette Saul

20882 Ag SGT Malissa James

20883 Ag SGT Nichola La Rose

21408 Ag SGT Densley Lewis

22015 Ag SGT Jamal Johnson

20626 Ag SGT Dolyn Woodroffe

22047 Ag SGT Nakeitho Nestor

20906 Ag SGT Raoul Forte

21328 Ag SGT Raul Jones

20355 Ag SGT Ewart Lewis

COAST GUARD

TO SUBSTANTIVE SENIOR PETTY OFFICER

19025 Ag SPO Neil Mc Allister

19111 Ag SPO Marion Budburgh

19151 Ag SPO Iralyn Welcome

19868 Ag SPO Orlando Barkie

21466 Ag SPO Adesini Benjamin

22359 Ag SPO Dornford Wray

22730 Ag SPO Paul David

TO ACTING SENIOR PETTY OFFICER

20563 Sub PO Letrisha Sutherland

19575 Sub PO Deroy Phillips

20097 Sub PO Seon Phillips

20176 Sub PO Rosamund Alfred

20509 Sub PO Roguen Forde

TO SUBSTANTIVE PETTY OFFICER

20675 Ag PO Elroy Allen

20302 Ag PO Troy Stewart

21382 Ag PO Brad James

21646 Ag PO Delcenia Daniels

21888 Ag PO Shenel Sansculotte

24358 Ag PO Kenneth Benn

20175 Ag PO Shavain Cambridge – Leitch

TO ACTING PETTY OFFICER

21438 Sub LR Fitzroy Mars

21505 Sub LR Mark Rover

21827 Sub LR Kevon Fordyce

21546 Sub LR Mark Burrowes

21806 Sub LR John Grant

21876 Sub LR Romain Welch

22343 Sub LR Denwin Adams

21791 Sub LR Deon Smith

TO SUBSTANTIVE LEADING RATING

22453 Ag LR Quincy Campbell

21074 Ag LR Ordella Bobb

21353 Ag LR Mark Chisholm

22205 Ag LR Norvan Nelson

22952 Ag LR Kevana Fraser

23296 Ag LR Dwayne July

23399 Ag LR Stephon Matthews

23572 Ag LR Warren Prince

23641 Ag LR Kellon Reece

23536 Ag LR Akeem Ramascindo

23808 Ag LR Robert Durant

23893 Ag LR Treshaun Moore

23987 Ag LR Paul Yaw

24076 Ag LR Joel Allicock

23042 Ag LR Roydell Arthur

23125 Ag LR Cordell Melville

TO ACTING LEADING RATING

22770 Sub AR Travis Chesney

22764 Sub AR Nicholas Belgrave

21521 Sub AR Elon Fraser

21769 Sub AR Michael Edwards

22625 Sub AR Allison Benjamin

22728 Sub AR Quincy Duncan

23681 Sub AR Renee Lewis

23748 Sub AR Dexroy Mc Garrell

23905 Sub AR Aubrey Clement

22958 Sub AR Dellon Millington

23338 Sub AR Heron Enniss

24393 Sub AR Machello Nelson

Additionally, 171 Recruits and Privates of the Regular Force and Guyana People’s Militia have been promoted to the rank of Acting Lance Corporal while 422 Lance Corporals were made Substantive in their rank. Thirty four GPM Recruits have also been promoted to the rank of Private.