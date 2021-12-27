Republic Bank (Guyana) workers now unionised

Last Updated on Monday, 27 December 2021, 13:25 by Denis Chabrol

Non-management workers of Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited are now being represented by the Guyana Civil Servants and General Workers’ Union (GCSGWU) and the two sides are due to sign a Collective Labour Agreement next year, a union official said Monday.

GCSGWU President, Gregory Gaspar said the Trade Union Recognition and Certification Board earlier this month issued his workers’ organisation with its certificate after a poll was conducted. He said no other union competed to represent the workers.

Of the almost 598 workers, he said more than 330 of Republic Bank’s non-management workers voted for the GCSGWU, marking the first time that banking workers have been unionised in Guyana. “This achievement is historic, not only for the Guyana Civil Servant and General Workers’ Union, but for the local labour movement in general, since it represents a first in the unionization of employees in the banking sector,” the union said in a statement.

A number of the workers, according to the Union President, approached his organisation to represent them in September and so a poll was taken.

The union said it was in the process of framing a Recognition Agreement/Agreement for the Avoidance and Settlement of Disputes, a precursor to the Memorandum of Agreement for Salaries and General Conditions of Employment ,which it will be submitting to the management after consultation with its members.

Mr. Gaspar said the GCSGWU would eventually be reaching out to the union in Trinidad that represents Republic Bank workers in that headquarters country.