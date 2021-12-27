Pumps in Georgetown “functional”, kokers to open at 2 PM- CDC

Last Updated on Monday, 27 December 2021, 13:40 by Denis Chabrol

As Georgetown residents and businesses grapple with severe floods due to hours of intense rainfall, the Civil Defence Commission said that all pumps in the city are “functional” and that kokers/ sluices would be open from 2 PM to 6:30 PM.

The next high tide is at 11:07 PM.

The CDC said that it has received reports that several locations in and around Georgetown are flooded, and so the National Flood Taskforce, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), the Hydrometeorological Office, relevant Ministries, City Engineers and the Mayor’s Office, all Regional Executive Officers and the CDC are on “high alert and are closely monitoring the situation.”

The CDC said engineers are monitoring on a 24 hour basis.

The CDC was expected to conduct assessments around the capital city on Monday.

The National Flood Taskforce will monitor countrywide reports and weather patterns and will be ready to deploy resources and aid if necessary, the disaster mitigation and response agency said.

The CDC advised residents to remain vigilant and cautious, and to report any further impacts to local authorities or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 at any time.