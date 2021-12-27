Guyanese rescued after fuel tanker sinks off The Bahamas

Last Updated on Monday, 27 December 2021, 17:45 by Denis Chabrol

Two Guyanese evacuated a now sunken fuel tanker off The Bahamas on Friday night after it was struck by a 207-foot long super yacht, reports say.

An official of Marine Tanker Services named the two Guyanese as Chief Engineer Colin Ward and Joshua Campbell.

He said the Motor Tanker Tropic Breeze, was hit and sank but “fortunately all crew members executed evacuation drills within the prescribed limits and we’re rescued”

Eyewitness News reported that that the 160-foot long fuel tanker sank 15 miles north northwest of New Providence. Maritime Management LLC reported that a ship under its management, the M/T Tropic Breeze, was struck at 10:03 p.m. by the super yacht M/Y Utopia IV.

Eyewitness News said the tanker was traveling on its proper watch en route to Great Stirrup Cay when the collision occurred and the stern of the vessel was pierced causing it to sink to the ocean floor at an estimated depth of 2,000 feet. The tanker cannot be safely salvaged, according to officials.

The ship’s cargo reportedly included Liquid Propane Gas (LPG) marine gas and automotive gas. “Maritime Management advised that the relevant Bahamian authorities have been notified they will work with all stakeholders to ensure best outcomes with minimal environmental impact,” the company was quoted as saying.