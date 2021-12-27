Georgetown Mayor allegedly involved in shooting incident

Last Updated on Monday, 27 December 2021, 21:09 by Denis Chabrol

Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine was Monday allegedly involved in a shooting incident and he was released from police custody on $20,000 bail, a police spokesman said.

He said Mr. Narine’s hands were swabbed for gunpowder residue and his firearm lodged as part of the probe that he allegedly discharged his weapon.

The alleged incident occurred on the East Coast Demerara.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately known, and Guyana Police Force spokesman, Mark Ramotar had no details.