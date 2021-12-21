Man allegedly rapes disabled woman- police

Last Updated on Tuesday, 21 December 2021, 7:10 by Denis Chabrol

A 21-year old man in Region Nine (Upper Takatu- Upper Essequibo) has been arrested for allegedly raping a 21-year old disabled woman.

Police were told that the woman was home alone when the man went to the premises, held the woman down and raped here.

Investigators say that relatives found her crying and then she told them of the ordeal.

The man was arrested by public spirited citizens and handed over to the police.

After he was told of the allegation, the man told investigators that he went to charge his phone and held on to her for one minute and she tod hm to stop and he stopped.

He was placed into custody pending investigations.