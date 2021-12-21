Campbellville man arrested with cocaine

Last Updated on Tuesday, 21 December 2021, 7:08 by Denis Chabrol

A deportee has been arrested for allegedly being in possession of more than two kilogrammes of cocaine worth GY$13.8 million.

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) says he was arrested on Austin Street, Campbellville on Monday.

Anti-drug agents say that when he was approached, he crashed his bicycle into a parked vehicle. A search was conducted and CANU says a brick-like object was found in his bag. He was then taken to his home where CANU says another brick-like object was found.

The anti-drug agency says the more than two kilogrammes of cocaine was mostly likely being prepared for trafficking to the United States.