Granger, US congratulate Norton

Last Updated on Tuesday, 21 December 2021, 8:17 by Denis Chabrol

Former leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), David Granger has congratulated his immediate successor, Aubrey Norton, who swept to power with a landslide victory in internal party elections at the weekend.

“The former Leader assured the new Leader of his continued contribution to the Party, of his commitment to the satisfactory conclusion of the Party’s reform process, of his support for the Party’s programme and, also, of his adherence to the Party’s principles,” a statement reads.

Mr. Norton, who has been with the PNCR for 49 years, is the fifth leader of that party.

Mr. Granger reportedly expressed satisfaction that the process that was initiated by the presentation of the report of the Ad Hoc Advisory Committee on Congress to the Central Executive Committee in April 2020 led to the convening of a safe and successful Congress in December.

Meanwhile, the United States embassy in Guyana congratulated Mr. Norton. “The U.S. Embassy congratulates Mr. Aubrey Norton on his election victory as PNCR Leader and looks forward to working with him on issues for the benefit of all Guyanese.”