13-year old dies from poisoning, several family members in critical condition

Last Updated on Tuesday, 21 December 2021, 11:12 by Denis Chabrol

A 13-year old boy of North West District has died and his parents and siblings have been sickened after drinking a locally-made liquid product, police said Tuesday.

Dead is Rondel Henry of Aruca Villageand a student of Aruca Mouth Primary School.

Those hospitalised suffering from “suspected poisoning” are his father 35-year old Ronald David, 11,-year old Kevin Henry (brother of the deceased), four-year old Kelvin Henry (brother of the deceased), seven-year old Celina Henry, (sister of the deceased) and 34-year old Donnette Henry (mother of the deceased).

Police said that at about 4 PM on December 19, the 13-year old boy and the his family members started getting complications of diarrhea and vomiting after allegedly consuming a local made liquid product.

On Monday, December 20 at about 1 PM, the 13-year old boy became motionless at home and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Mabaruma Regional Hospital where on arrival.

“The other family members were immediately taken to Mabaruma Regional Hospital where they were all seen by doctors and admitted as patients in a critical condition,” police said.

According to the Guyana Police Force, a team of environmental officers and police ranks visited the scene where checks were made on and around the premises but no containers or anything relating to a poisonous substance were found.

Police say they are closely working along with the health officials and investigations are in progress.