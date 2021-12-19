Tuschen man caught with $100 million worth of cocaine- CANU

Last Updated on Sunday, 19 December 2021, 6:50 by Denis Chabrol

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) agents seized GYD$113 million worth of cocaine and arrested a man of Tuschen , East bank Essequibo, in one of that unit’s largest cocaine bust in recent times.

Ryan Da Silva of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo was arrested in connection with the 15 brick-like objects that CANU said weighed 17.4 kilogrammes or 38.3 pounds and a has a street value of more than US$552,000 (approximately GY$$113,160,000.

CANU said Da Silva was arrested on December 18, 2021, by CANU officers who were conducting operations in the Tuschen-Parika area. “During the operation, a motor vehicle with sole occupant was stopped and searched, resulting in the discovery of 15 brick-like parcels suspected to be cocaine,” the Home Affairs Ministry department said.