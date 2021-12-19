Norton crushes Harmon, Vanwest Charles at PNCR’s elections

Last Updated on Sunday, 19 December 2021, 9:24 by Denis Chabrol

Mr. Aubrey Norton delivered a crushing defeat to Joseph Harmon and Dr Richard Vanwest Charles for the post of leader of the People’s National Congress Reform, highly-placed sources said Sunday.

No actual figures were immediately available from Saturday’s elections that marked the culmination of weeks of intense campaigning. But sources said Mr. Norton raked in three-digit votes at most polling places.

In preliminary results to be declared by that party’s Chief Election Officer, Vincent Alexander, Mr. Norton amassed an unassailable lead over his rivals to become the fifth leader of the 64-year old party.

Mr. Harmon an trailed behind with votes and Dr Charles.

More than 2,500 delegates were eligible to vote in Saturday’s long-delayed elections which for the first time saw an incumbent leader not being nominated to return or for any other position. Mr. David Granger was absent away in Cuba for medical treatment and a video recorded message was played. General Secretary Amna Ally also prerecorded her address.

All three candidates have repeatedly publicly pledged to unite after the polls for the common good of the party.

In recent weeks, The Bahamas’ opposition Free National Movement and the opposition St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party have changed leaders through elections that have not been marred by reports of major irregularities.