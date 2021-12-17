GTT throws its support behind the HerVenture app

Last Updated on Friday, 17 December 2021, 8:34 by Denis Chabrol

Company commits to strengthening the community by embracing women entrepreneurship

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) announced its support towards the HerVenture app’s efforts to reach and develop women-led businesses.

The technology giant’s decision to collaborate with the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women, based in the UK, and ActionINVEST Caribbean, in Guyana, stems from their promise to the customer to strengthen the community. Innovatively targeting, training and developing women-owned businesses will positively lend to the development of Guyana’s economy and create opportunities for all to benefit from. GTT’s integral involvement will assist with the further dissemination and download rate for this innovative platform throughout Guyana.

Damian Blackburn, CEO of GTT said, “Strengthening the community is one of GTT’s key Customer Promises. If the community has the necessary tools and resources to help them “rise” then we all benefit.” He continued, “Women in business are entrepreneurs who often seize new opportunities in the business sector. They are entrepreneurial, hardworking and innovative – this is why we are proud to collaborate with the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women and support HerVenture users on their business journey.”

HerVenture, launched in Guyana in September 2021 thanks to funding and support from the ExxonMobil Foundation, is a fun, flexible and free award-winning app for women entrepreneurs. Available on Android and iOS platforms, the app provides users with essential business training and support through bite-size lessons while promoting the user’s confidence to transform their business.

Davitri Doerga, CEO of ActionINVEST Caribbean said, “The HerVenture App came at an opportune time in Guyana where so many require an easy way to get the knowledge they need to move their ideas and businesses to the next level. In just over 2 months we have seen well over 2000 women download and utilize the App and with GTT coming on board, we expect so many more women to benefit. We therefore encourage women to visit the outreaches across the country and have our team get them started.”

Helen McEachern, CEO of the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women said, “We are delighted to be working with GTT to bring business skills and knowledge to even more women entrepreneurs in Guyana through our mobile app, HerVenture. Mobile companies can play a powerful role in steering women to the support, products and services they need to grow their businesses. Through working with the Foundation and ActionINVEST Caribbean, GTT is helping to not only support the resilience and development of thousands of women-owned businesses, and advancing women’s economic empowerment more broadly. We are excited by the great potential our new partnership holds.”

Future users of this app also stand to benefit from the numerous prizes and giveaways offered by GTT through online trivia, coaching seminars, SMS links and various outreaches this collaboration seeks to conduct.

The Cherie Blair Foundation for Women works with women entrepreneurs in low and middle income countries. We work together to enable women entrepreneurs to reach their potential. We are committed to eliminating the global gender gap in entrepreneurship and creating a future where women entrepreneurs thrive.

Since its inception in 2008, we have supported more than 175,000 women to start and grow successful micro, small and medium-sized businesses in over 100 countries.

Training, mentoring, networking, and collaboration are at the heart of our work, deploying technology innovatively to reach and connect with more women worldwide. Our approach opens doors for women entrepreneurs to networks, finance, new markets, investments and opportunities.

As a result, women create a future for themselves, their families, and their communities. In turn, they contribute to more robust economies, global gender equality and a thriving entrepreneurial sector.

HerVenture is the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women’s award-winning mobile learning app. It provides women entrepreneurs of micro and small enterprises with the knowledge and skills to successfully grow their businesses. It has reached more than 41,000 women to date.

Fun and flexible, HerVenture fits learning into women’s busy lives. The app offers essential business training and support on the go. It features nine learning tracks on a range of topics, including launching a business, accessing finance, expanding market access and e-commerce.

The app generates a personalised learning journey for each entrepreneur based on their individual business needs. Learning content is provided in bite-sized, easily digestible formats such as swipe-able cards and quizzes, and can be used offline. Users can find and connect with each other, as well as learn about local business events.

HerVenture is highly scalable and can be adapted to any geography or language. It is currently available for free on iOS and Android in Vietnam, Indonesia, Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria and Guyana, with plans to expand further.