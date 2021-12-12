Young man arrested for allegedly raping drunken 16-year old girl

Last Updated on Sunday, 12 December 2021, 15:31 by Denis Chabrol

A 19-year old man was arrested early Saturday morning in Region Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo) for allegedly raping a 16-year old girl after a drinking spree, police said.

“While transporting the victim back home (she was intoxicated) the suspect stopped the car and forcefully committed the act without her consent,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Investigators were informed that the girl and the man are known to each other.

Police said that at about 5 PM on Defember 10, the suspect picked up the victim at her home with his motorcar and along with two of her friends they consumed alcohol.

A report was made to the police and the victim was escorted to a medical facility where she was seen and examined, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said the suspect was contacted and told of the allegation of rape and cautioned but he denied. He was placed into custody pending investigation.