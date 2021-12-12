Lethem gold miner killed in North West District

Last Updated on Sunday, 12 December 2021, 15:18 by Denis Chabrol

Police were Sunday searching for a man who allegedly killed a gold miner of Lethem who was working at Turtle Creek, Five Star, North West District.

Dead is 38-year old Victor Pedro. Police said he was killed at about 7 O’clock Friday night at a camp-ground- kitchen, workers camp, and the cook’s camp- owned by Pedro

Pedro’s 13-year old daughter reportedly told police that she was cooking in their kitchen when the female cook and her father became engaged in an argument over monies that he owed her. As a result the suspect who is the cook’s reputed husband got involved.

Police said Pedro armed himself with a sharp instrument, lashed the suspect twice about his body and slapped his music box out of his hand and a scuffle ensued.

The deceased’s daughter, according to police, further claimed that she ran away but within minutes returned where she saw her father with a gaping wound to the middle of his head and another to his left side face.

The girl said the suspect and the female cook then made good their

Pedro, acccording to his daughter, confided in him that the suspect inflicted the wounds on him before he succumbed.

When the police arrived the body was found resting flat on the earth’s surface, and covered with a multi coloured sheet. The body was examined by ranks and two deep wounds were observed to his head and to his left side face.