President activates Cabinet Level Taskforce to respond to current rainy season

President Irfaan Ali on Saturday activated a Cabinet Level Task Force to respond to the current rainy season and potential flood impacts across Guyana, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

The Task Force, led by Prime Minister Mark Phillips, will work in tandem with all local authorities to ensure that all response and mitigative systems are in place and functional.

“These systems will include, but are not limited to, all working sluices; kokers; and drainage systems. The aim, according to the President, is to make certain that there is a proactive and coordinated response to the current rainy season with the intent to safeguard livelihoods and property,” the CDC said.

Additionally, all Administrative Regions are mandated to regularly update the Task Force at 12 hour intervals on any and all impacts. The CDEC said reports are to describe the communities affected, types of impacts and the measures being taken by response and technical entities.

The Task Force comprises of the Prime Minister as Chair, and authorities such as the Minister of Agriculture, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Minister of Housing and Water, the Civil Defence Commission’s (CDC) Director General, Guyana Defence Force’s (GDF) Chief of Staff, the National Security Advisor, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority’s (NDIA) Chairman, and the Chief Hydrometeorological Officer.

The CDC said that over the past 24 hours Regions 1 to 5 have reported accumulated rainfall measuring above two inches. The weather forecast for the next 24 hours predicts continuous rain and thunderstorms across the entire coastland and parts of Regions 7, 8 and 10. Region 9 will see scattered showers intermittently.

Residents countrywide are advised to remain vigilant and take all necessary flood precautions. Also, they are encouraged to report any impacts to local authorities or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 at any time.