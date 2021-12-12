Construction worker falls to death

Last Updated on Sunday, 12 December 2021, 15:50 by Denis Chabrol

A construction worker fell off a scaffold on Saturday and died, but his colleague survived the mishap, police said.

Police identified the man as 23-year old Norman Abrams of 804 B Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Abrams was employed by Christopher Menezes of Lot 135 3rd Street Montrose, East Coast Demerara.

“Thw deceased was on a scaffold along with another worker named Uwansai (only name given) putting on a moulding on the outer part of a western roof of a two-storied concrete structure. In the midst of the work being done, the wood turned over and both persons fell off the scaffold, including the wood,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Investigators were also told that Uwansai fell under the same scaffold while the deceased fell in the neighbour’s yard.

“He was found lying on his back in a pool of blood, with injuries to the head . He was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital by his employer and colleague where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” Police said.